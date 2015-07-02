AT&T's U-verse TV service to carry CBS channels

President and CEO of CBS Corp. Leslie Moonves (R) and TV personality Julie Chen (L) pose at the CBS Studios rooftop summer soiree in West Hollywood, California May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - CBS Corp said AT&T Inc has agreed to keep the television network’s channels on its web-based TV service, U-verse.

The deal covers CBS-owned TV stations, Showtime Channels, CBS Sports Network, Smithsonian Channel, and Pop, which is slated for a launch on U-verse in 2016. (bit.ly/1HuBSw0)

Pop, a general entertainment channel, is a joint venture between CBS and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

AT&T’s U-verse business offers Internet bundles with TV, telephone and broadband services.