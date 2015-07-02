FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T's U-verse TV service to carry CBS channels
#Entertainment News
July 2, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 2 years ago

AT&T's U-verse TV service to carry CBS channels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President and CEO of CBS Corp. Leslie Moonves (R) and TV personality Julie Chen (L) pose at the CBS Studios rooftop summer soiree in West Hollywood, California May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - CBS Corp said AT&T Inc has agreed to keep the television network’s channels on its web-based TV service, U-verse.

The deal covers CBS-owned TV stations, Showtime Channels, CBS Sports Network, Smithsonian Channel, and Pop, which is slated for a launch on U-verse in 2016. (bit.ly/1HuBSw0)

Pop, a general entertainment channel, is a joint venture between CBS and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

AT&T’s U-verse business offers Internet bundles with TV, telephone and broadband services.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Lisa Shumaker

