FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBS posts higher quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 1, 2012 / 8:32 PM / 5 years ago

CBS posts higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CBS Corp (CBS.N) on Tuesday posted higher quarterly profit driven by healthy advertising growth and increases in carriage fees at its cable and broadcast networks.

Net income rose to $363 million, or 54 cents a share, up from $202 million, or 29 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $3.92 billion.

Advertising revenue overall rose by 5 percent.

The quarter was helped by a 16 percent revenue jump at its flagship broadcast network CBS, which holds the number one spot in the United States.

Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Bernard Orr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.