FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
John Dickerson to inherit Face the Nation spot from Schieffer - CBS
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
April 12, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 2 years ago

John Dickerson to inherit Face the Nation spot from Schieffer - CBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - CBS News announced on Sunday that the network’s political director John Dickerson will become host of the Face the Nation talk show after veteran journalist Bob Schieffer retires this summer.

Dickerson, 46, has been political director at CBS since 2011, and a political reporter with the network since 2009. Prior to that, he wrote for the Slate website and was a White House correspondent for Time magazine.

A frequent guest political analyst on Face the Nation, Dickerson will try to build on his field experience in places like Iowa and New Hampshire as the 2016 presidential campaign intensifies, CBS News President David Rhodes said in a press release.

Schieffer, 78, announced this week he would retire after hosting the Sunday morning public affairs show for 24 years. The show has been on the air since 1954.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.