FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBS buys New York rock station for its Sports Radio
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 8, 2012 / 6:45 PM / in 5 years

CBS buys New York rock station for its Sports Radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CBS Corp is planning to buy a New York City FM rock station to broaden the reach of its sports content, the company said on Monday.

The broadcaster agreed to purchase Merlin Media’s 101.9 FM for $75 million so it can simulcast Sports Radio 66 WFAN, which is currently only on AM radio.

“Sports is a very popular format and a huge growth category for our business,” Dan Mason, president and CEO, CBS Radio, said in a statement.

WFAN was the first all-sports format station when it was founded in 1987 and is the flagship station for the New York Giants, New York Mets, Brooklyn Nets and New Jersey Devils.

CBS, which is the highest-rated U.S. broadcast channel with overall viewers, operates 126 radio stations.

Reporting By Jennifer Saba; editing by Jim Marshall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.