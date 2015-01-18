FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBS and NFL continue partnership on Thursday-night football
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
January 18, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

CBS and NFL continue partnership on Thursday-night football

Anjali Athavaley

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The National Football League will continue its partnership with CBS Corp to broadcast Thursday-night football during the 2015 season, company officials said Sunday.

Under the agreement, CBS will broadcast the first eight games, which will also be televised on the NFL Network. NFL will exclusively broadcast eight games in the run-up to the playoffs. The mix of games will include 14 on Thursday nights and two late-season games on Saturday.

CBS will produce all of the 16 regular-season games. The pre-game, halftime and post-game shows will still feature NFL and CBS Sports hosts and analysts.

The agreement is for the 2015 season. The NFL has the option of continuing it for an additional year.

Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.