CBS and NFL continue partnership on Thursday-night football

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The National Football League will continue its partnership with CBS Corp to broadcast Thursday-night football during the 2015 season, company officials said Sunday.

Under the agreement, CBS will broadcast the first eight games, which will also be televised on the NFL Network. NFL will exclusively broadcast eight games in the run-up to the playoffs. The mix of games will include 14 on Thursday nights and two late-season games on Saturday.

CBS will produce all of the 16 regular-season games. The pre-game, halftime and post-game shows will still feature NFL and CBS Sports hosts and analysts.

The agreement is for the 2015 season. The NFL has the option of continuing it for an additional year.