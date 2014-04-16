FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS Corp gets favorable REIT ruling for Outdoor unit from IRS
#Media Industry News
April 16, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

CBS Corp gets favorable REIT ruling for Outdoor unit from IRS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An outdoor billboard owned by the advertising company CBS Outdoors Americas is seen in Leucadia, California March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - CBS Corp said on Wednesday that the Internal Revenue Service gave a favorable ruling to the company’s plan to convert its outdoor advertising subsidiary, CBS Outdoor Americas Inc, into a real-estate investment trust (REIT).

Media conglomerate CBS holds an 81 percent stake in CBS Outdoor, which went public in late March.

CBS Corp has said it plans to divest the stake later this year.

As an REIT, a company can avoid paying corporate-level income taxes if it distributes at least 90 percent of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

CBS Outdoor, whose customers include Apple Inc, McDonald’s Corp and Sony Corp, has about 329,100 displays in the United States and about 26,100 displays across Canada and Latin America.

Shares of CBS Outdoor were up 6.7 percent at $30.97 in afternoon trading, while CBS Corp’s shares were up 2 percent.

Shares of Lamar Advertising Co, which is also eyeing REIT status, rose 5 percent.

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
