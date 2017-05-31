FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Pelley out as news anchor of 'CBS Evening News': media reports
May 31, 2017 / 5:10 AM / 3 months ago

Pelley out as news anchor of 'CBS Evening News': media reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Scott Pelley, anchor and managing editor CBS Evening News, speaks at the CBS Television Network's 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 3, 2011.Fred Prouser/File Photo

(Reuters) - Scott Pelley is out as news anchor of "CBS Evening News" and is returning to the network's news program "60 Minutes," the New York Times and CNN reported on Tuesday.

The move comes as "CBS Evening News," the network's flagship newscast, struggles with ratings. The 30-minute news show hosted by Pelley has recently lagged behind competing newscasts on NBC and ABC aired at 6:30 p.m. EST, the New York Times reported.

The network is expect to make an announcement on Wednesday morning, the Times reported.

Pelley has been on assignment with "60 Minutes" and has not hosted "CBS Evening News" for several days, according to CNN Money.

Pelley, who has won 33 Emmys, took over as anchor of "CBS Evening News" in 2011 after a seven-year stint with "60 Minutes."

A replacement for Pelley has not been found, the New York Times reported.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Michael Perry

