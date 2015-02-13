CBS says more advertisers will pay for seven-day commercial viewing

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - CBS Corp is winning a battle to convince more advertisers to pay for commercial views that take place up to seven days after a program airs, Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said, a sign of the power broadcasters hold even as audiences embrace digital viewing options.

When advertisers and CBS executives hammer out ad commitments for fall programing during the spring “upfront” selling season, more brands will make deals to pay for commercials viewed up to seven days after a show airs. That metric is known as C7.

“The C7 deals will be the most common currency,” Moonves told analysts on Thursday during a conference call following its quarterly earnings report. “And there will also be deals that are longer than C7.”

Since 2007, most TV ad time has been bought and sold based on “C3,” a ratings measurement based of the average number of commercial minutes watched during a program either live or within three days of its airing.

As more people delay watching shows, CBS and other networks have pushed advertisers to shift to a measurement that counts later viewing. Advertisers had resisted, arguing in part that some ads such promotions for a movie opening or weekend sale become outdated in a few days.

At the same time, TV networks are fighting to keep advertising dollars from shifting to digital outlets such as Facebook Inc and Google Inc’s YouTube that are drawing younger viewers.

Moonves said broadcast TV networks still offer a big advantage with the reach of their audience and that digital platforms were competing more with niche cable networks. CBS is the most-watched U.S. television network, with a stable of hits including “NCIS,” a drama that draws close to 20 million viewers a week.

“To get the impressions that we are able to get, you talk to the big advertisers, they can’t live without us,” he said.