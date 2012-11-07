FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBS profit gains from more licensing of shows
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 7, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

CBS profit gains from more licensing of shows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - CBS Corp (CBS.N) reported on Wednesday a higher quarterly profit as the company brought in more revenue from the licensing of TV shows and subscriptions to its cable networks.

The company reported third quarter net earnings of $391 million, up from $338 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Adjusted diluted earnings per share reached 65 cents, CBS said.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $3.4 billion in the quarter. Advertising revenue fell 3 percent, driven by a drop at CBS Radio, the impact of foreign exchange rates, and pre-emption of primetime shows for the Republican and Democratic national conventions, the company said.

Shares of CBS rose 1.3 percent in after-hours trade to $34.45. CBS shares earlier closed down 1.2 percent at $34 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Gary Hill and Tim Dobbyn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.