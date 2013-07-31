FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TV show syndication, streaming revenue boost CBS profit
July 31, 2013 / 8:38 PM / in 4 years

TV show syndication, streaming revenue boost CBS profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CBS Corp (CBS.N) on Wednesday reported better-than-expected profit for the second quarter, as the broadcaster brought in more revenue from online licensing deals and international syndication of its television shows.

Net earnings from continuing operations rose to $476 million from $452 million a year earlier, CBS said. Diluted earnings-per-share came in at 76 cents, beating the average forecast of 72 cents from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of CBS rose 0.8 percent to $53.22 in after-hours trading from $52.84 at the close on the New York Stock Exchange.

Affiliate and subscription revenues from pay TV providers gained 18 percent to $549 million, CBS said. The company is currently locked in a battle with Time Warner Cable TWC.N over fees the cable company pays to CBS.

CBS Corp owns the CBS broadcast network and cable channels such as Showtime and the CBS Sports Network, and book publisher Simon & Schuster.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by David Gregorio

