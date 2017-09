Leslie Moonves, CEO of CBS Corporation, arrives for the third day of the Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - CBS Corp Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves, when asked if he was considering any potential mergers, said the media company is performing well on its own.

“We are feeling pretty strong about ourselves and don’t need any partners,” Moonves told analysts on a conference call on Thursday after the company released its quarterly results.