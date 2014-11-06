FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Media Industry News
November 6, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

CBS launches online live-streaming news service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CBS Corp launched a digital streaming news network, CBSN, that will show live, anchored news coverage for its streaming customers.

CBSN will be available on CBSNews.com and through connected devices such as Amazon.com Inc’s Fire TV and Roku TV, CBS said.

The company launched a digital video-on-demand and live-streaming service last month as it aimed to win back viewers who are increasingly turning to the Internet for entertainment.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
