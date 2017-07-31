China Construction Bank set to name Bank of China boss as chairman

Bank of China Chairman of the Board Tian Guoli delivers a speech during Lamfalussy Lectures Conference in Budapest, Hungary, January 23, 2017.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB), the country's second-biggest bank, has nominated Tian Guoli, currently chairman of Bank of China Ltd, as candidate for its top job, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Tian was appointed as the Communist Party secretary of CCB in a closed-door meeting on Monday, the sources told Reuters.

One of the sources said an announcement could come as early as later on Monday.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter said Bank of China (BOC) President Chen Siqing was likely to take on the chairman's role there. CCB and BOC declined to comment.