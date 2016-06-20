CDB Leasing seeks up to $980 million in Hong Kong IPO: IFR

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Development Bank Financial Leasing, a unit of China Development Bank, is planning to raise up to $980 million through a Hong Kong IPO, IFR reported on Monday.

CDB has set a price range of HK$1.90 to HK$2.45 per share for its planned Hong Kong IPO, representing a 2016 price-to-book ratio of 0.93-1.13, IFR reported, citing sources close to the deal.

Six cornerstone investors are committing to at least 77 percent of the IPO, the report added.

CDB could not be reached for immediate comment.