FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CDB Leasing seeks up to $980 million in Hong Kong IPO: IFR
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 20, 2016 / 1:15 AM / a year ago

CDB Leasing seeks up to $980 million in Hong Kong IPO: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Development Bank Financial Leasing, a unit of China Development Bank, is planning to raise up to $980 million through a Hong Kong IPO, IFR reported on Monday.

CDB has set a price range of HK$1.90 to HK$2.45 per share for its planned Hong Kong IPO, representing a 2016 price-to-book ratio of 0.93-1.13, IFR reported, citing sources close to the deal.

Six cornerstone investors are committing to at least 77 percent of the IPO, the report added.

CDB could not be reached for immediate comment.

Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.