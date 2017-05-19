China's CDH to raise up to $743 million from WH Group stake sale: IFR

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese private equity investor CDH Investments is selling a 6 percent stake in WH Group Ltd (0288.HK), the world's largest pork supplier, in a deal that will raise up to $743 million, according to a term sheet seen by IFR.

CDH is selling 884 million shares at an indicative price range of HK$6.51 to HK$6.58 per share, a discount of as much as 6.5 percent of WH Group's closing price on Friday, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.

CDH and WH Group declined to comment.