FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elliott ups pressure on CDK, pushing for streamline or sale
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 4, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

Elliott ups pressure on CDK, pushing for streamline or sale

Michael Flaherty, Ankit Ajmera

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Elliott Management stepped up its pressure on CDK Global Inc (CDK.O) on Wednesday, saying the software company needed to streamline its operations or explore a sale.

Elliott first invested in CDK last May, and within months, private equity buying interest began to form around the stock.

But a sale never materialized, and the company’s stock has fallen nearly 20 percent to $48 per share since last June. In March, CDK named Brian MacDonald as the company’s new chief executive.

“There are absolutely merits to receiving certain, premium value in the form of a sale for cash, which requires no ongoing exposure to business risk or the capital markets,” said the Elliott letter, signed by the activist hedge fund’s senior portfolio manager, Jesse Cohn.

If the company remains a stand alone entity, it needs to implement a plan to maximize shareholder value immediately, Cohn wrote, outlining a detailed program on what can be done.

“We value the opinion of our shareholders and are reviewing the Elliott letter,” CDK spokesman Kyle Donash said in an emailed statement.

CDK Global was spun off from Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP.O) in 2014. Elliott, which says it owns 8.6 percent of CDK’s shares, is among three activist hedge funds invested in the company.

Sachem Head Capital owns 7.2 percent of the company, which provides marketing software to auto dealers, while Fir Tree Partners owns 4.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Elliott and Cohn have successfully pushed several mergers across the tech industry, the latest being Mitel Networks Corp. (MNW.TO) agreement to buy U.S. voice and telephony gear maker Polycom Inc. PLCM.O, in a deal announced last month.

Editing by Don Sebastian and Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.