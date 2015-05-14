Canadian Tire profit falls 3 percent

Canadian Tire Corporation CEO Michael Medline speaks during their annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - Retailer Canadian Tire Corp (CTCa.TO) reported a 3 percent fall in first-quarter profit, hurt by higher taxes.

Net income attributable to the company fell to C$68.5 million ($57.31 million) in the quarter ended April 4 from C$70.6 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share were unchanged at 88 Canadian cents.

The Toronto-based company’s revenue fell 2.3 percent to C$2.51 billion.

