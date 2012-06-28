FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cee Lo Green snags role in "Can a Song Save Your Life?"
#Film News
June 28, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

Cee Lo Green snags role in "Can a Song Save Your Life?"

Tim Kenneally

1 Min Read

Cee Lo Green performs with Madonna performs during the halftime show in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Cee Lo Green will share the big screen with Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo, Hailee Stanfied and Catherine Keener in the upcoming John Carney film “Can a Song Save Your Life?”

The film’s cast also includes Green’s fellow “The Voice” coach, Adam Levine.

Production stars Monday in New York on the Exclusive Media project.

Green will play Troublegum, a “very successful hip hop star,” Exclusive Media said.

“Can a Song Save Your Life?” stars Knightley and Levine as a couple that moves to New York to pursue their passion for music. After Levine’s character dumps Knightley’s character, she encounters a down-on-his-luck record producer (Ruffalo) who assembles a ragtag music team to appear on a record with her, including Green’s character Troublegum.

Carney wrote and will the direct the film.

Anthony Bregman (“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”) will produce, with Judd Apatow attached as executive producer.

