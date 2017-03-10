CEFC China Energy is a rapidly growing oil and finance conglomerate with assets across the world and an ambition to become one of China's energy giants.
Here is a look at some of its assets:
CZECH REPUBLIC:
--In March 2016, agreed to raise its stake in the Cezch-Slovak J&T Finance Group to 50 percent from 9.9 percent for 980 mln euros ($1.04 bln).
--Owns stakes in brewery group Lobkowicz PLG.PR, publishing house Empresa, and football club Slavia Praha.
--CEFC increased its 10% stake in airline Travel Service to 49.92% last year to develop aviation links around Europe, including serving Chinese visitors coming to Prague and then on to other European destinations.
--Owns the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Le Palais hotel, the Florentinum office complex, and another historical building, formerly known as Zivnobanka, all in downtown Prague.
--In August last year, acquired Zdas, a Czech producer of machine tools.
ENERGY ASSETS:
--Won in February a 4-percent stake for $900 million in a giant onshore field majority-owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC).
--Agreed in February to take a 25-percent stake in a $566 million crude oil terminal, storage project in east China.
--CEFC signed a deal in December with KMGI, a unit of Kazakh state oil and gas firm KazMunayGaz KMGZ.KZ to proceed with a $680 million deal. The assets acquired include Romanian oil group Rompetrol, which owns Petromidia that operates Romania’s biggest oil refinery at the port of Constanta.
--Operates a 17.6 million-barrel oil reserve facility in Yangpu on Hainan, leasing about half to ChemChina.
--Has a 3.8 million barrel storage site in Rizhao, Shandong.
--Plans a 63-million barrel storage facility in the United Arab Emirates in a joint venture with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.
--Agreed last September to acquire a 35 percent stake in oil and gas blocks in Chad from Chinese Petroleum Corp of Taiwan for about $110 million.
--Agreed with Russia's Gazprom in July 2015 to invest three oilfields in the Baikal project in East Siberia.
HIRES FROM STATE OIL FIRMS:
--Liu Zhongqiu, previously vice president of PetroChina's trading vehicle Chinaoil.
--Zhang Xin, China National Petroleum Corp's former head of foreign affairs.
--Cui Zhenchu, formerly head of crude oil trading with state refiner Sinopec Corp (0386.HK)
--Li Xinhe, ex-general manager of Sinopec's Fujian refinery.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in BEIJING and Jan Lopatka in PRAGUE; Editing by Martin Howell and Tom Hogue)