FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Celanese profit misses Street on weak Europe
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 24, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Celanese profit misses Street on weak Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Celanese Corp (CE.N) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday due to weak demand from automotive and industrial customers in Europe.

Celanese is the world’s largest producer of acetyl intermediate chemicals, which are used to make paints and glues. It also is a large producer of acetate tow, used to make cigarette filters.

For the first quarter, the company posted net income of $183 million, or $1.15 per share, compared with $142 million, or 91 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding the benefit of foreign tax credits and other one-time items, Celanese earned 72 cents per share during the period.

By that measure, analysts had expected earnings of 77 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 2.8 percent to $1.63 billion. Analysts had expected $1.62 billion.

The company posted strong sales of chemicals used to make glues and fibers, but sales of consumer specialties and advanced engineered materials slipped.

The results are the first since Mark Rohr became chief executive of Celanese on April 1. Rohr told Reuters he intends to focus on new product areas.

“Industry demand and margins in acetyls continued to be impacted by European recessionary trends which also impacted auto builds and industrial goods,” Rohr said in a statement.

On Monday night Celanese raised its quarterly dividend 25 percent to 7.5 cents.

Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.