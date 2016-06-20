Celebrities hit 'Le Mans' race

(Reuters) - It wasn't just the cars drawing fans to Le Mans on Saturday (June 18). Celebrities Brad Pitt, Jason Statham and Jackie Chan were also at the race in north west France. The race, which lasts for 24 hours, sees drivers from all over the world compete to win the coveted trophy.

Actor Jason Statham said he was thrilled to be at the event. "You know, there are a lot of people here," he said, "the atmosphere is great so I'm really enjoying my time so far."

The race was won in dramatic fashion by the Porsche team car driven by Switzerland's Neel Jani, Frenchman Roland Dumas and Germany's Marc Lieb after the leader, a Toyota being driven by Japan's Kazuki Nakajima, stopped with a technical problem just five minutes before the end of the race.

Nakajima had shared the stricken Toyota with Britain's Anthony Davidson and Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi.