Hedge fund Elliott builds up 12 percent stake in Celesio

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott International has built up a stake of almost 12 percent in German drugs distributor Celesio CLSGn.DE, currently the subject of an $8.3 billion takeover bid by U.S. rival McKesson (MCK.N).

Elliott owned 11.68 percent of the shares in Celesio on October 31, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Elliott, run by U.S. investor Paul E. Singer, has a history of building up stakes in takeover targets with the aim of extracting a better price, such as with Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE just a couple of months ago.