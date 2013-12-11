FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celesio says recommends offer from McKesson
December 11, 2013 / 6:41 PM / 4 years ago

Celesio says recommends offer from McKesson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German drugs wholesaler Celesio CLSGn.DE said its supervisory and management board recommended shareholders accept the $8.3 billion takeover offer from McKesson Corp. (MCK.N) and viewed the price as fair, a day after a shareholder called for a higher offer.

Hedge fund Elliott international, which has built up a stake of over 20 percent in recent weeks, had on Tuesday pressed for a higher offer than the 23 euros ($31.72) per share being offered by the U.S. company.

Celesio said in a statement on Wednesday that after having considered various options, its boards viewed a takeover by McKesson as the right strategic decision.

“A merger with McKesson is the most attractive option for Celesio,” the company said.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Edward Taylor

