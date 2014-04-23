FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Contract electronics maker Celestica's profit more than triples
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 23, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

Contract electronics maker Celestica's profit more than triples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc’s (CLS.TO) (CLS.N) quarterly profit more than tripled.

The company’s net profit rose to $37.3 million, or 20 cents per share, in the first quarter. It received $2.5 million as recoveries from settlement of class action lawsuits in the quarter ended March 31.

Celestica reported a profit of $10.5 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier, when it took a restructuring charge of $7.3 million.

Revenue fell 4.4 percent to $1.31 billion.

Reporting By Sneha Banerjee and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.