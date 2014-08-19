FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK cost agency backs Celgene bone marrow drug in change of tack
#Health News
August 19, 2014 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

UK cost agency backs Celgene bone marrow drug in change of tack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Celgene’s drug Revlimid should be an option on Britain’s state health service for patients with serious bone marrow disorders and a specific chromosomal abnormality, the country’s cost agency said on Wednesday.

The final draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) represents a change of tack after the medicine was rejected last year for treating myelodysplastic syndromes, which can lead to life-threatening diseases including leukaemia.

The latest decision follows the submission of revised analyses from Celgene and further information on the company’s proposal to limit the cost of the drug. Celgene has agreed to provide Revlimid free of charge for anyone who needs more than 26 monthly cycles of treatment.

The draft guidance is now open for consultation before NICE issues final guidance.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
