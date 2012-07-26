Celgene profit up 32 percent; sales of cancer drugs strong

(Reuters) - Celgene Corp (CELG.O) said on Thursday its second-quarter earnings rose 32 percent, topping expectations, helped by increased sales of its cancer drugs.

The company raised its profit forecast for the year but kept its revenue outlook unchanged. Celgene’s shares rose 4.5 percent in early trading.

Net earnings rose to $367 million, or 82 cents a share, from $279 million, or 59 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Celgene earned $1.22 a share. Analysts on average expected $1.18, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $1.37 billion. Analysts were expecting $1.35 billion.

Global net sales of Revlimid, the company’s drug to treat multiple myeloma and its most important growth driver, rose 17 percent to $934 million, topping analysts’ expectations by $14 million.

The gains in Revlimid sales were driven by increased duration of therapy and expanded sales outside the United States.

Brian Abrahams, an analyst at Wells Fargo, said the Revlimid figures were “much needed” and “should help reignite some enthusiasm for the company’s long-term growth prospects.”

Revlimid has suffered some setbacks recently. Last month Celgene was forced to withdraw an application to sell Revlimid for a wider patient population in Europe after regulators asked for more information proving that the drug’s benefits outweigh its risks.

On a conference call with investors, Robert Hugin, Celgene’s chief executive, said that while the company was disappointed with the ruling, it plans to resubmit the drug as a first-line treatment and maintenance therapy “as soon as the maturity of the data allows.”

Revlimid is currently approved for patients who have failed at least one prior therapy. The company hopes to win approval to market the drug for patients at earlier stages of their disease and for longer periods of time.

Hugin said the timing and scope of the front-line filing for Revlimid in the United States was under review.

Mark Schoenebaum, an analyst at ISI Group, called the quarterly results “very good” but said that ultimately investors are focused on new uses for Revlimid and the potential approval of new drugs.

Second-quarter sales of Celgene’s breast cancer drug Abraxane rose 16 percent to $110 million, while sales of Vidaza, its drug to treat a group of blood disorders known as myelodysplastic syndromes, rose 24 percent to $201 million.

Later this year the company expects to announce data from a trial of its experimental drug pomalidomide in multiple myeloma patients who have relapsed or failed other treatments.

Celgene is also expecting results from a trial of the drug in myelofibrosis, a disorder of the bone marrow.

Hugin said he expects pomalidomide to be Celgene’s next “blockbuster,” meaning a drug that generates sales of more than $1 billion.

The company is also expecting late-stage data from trials of Abraxane in melanoma and metastatic pancreatic cancer, and expects a decision from U.S. regulators as to whether they will approve Abraxane in non-small cell lung cancer.

Late-stage data is also expected from the second of three trials of its experimental drug apremilast in psoriatic arthritis. Results from the first trial, released earlier this month, showed the drug was effective with no significant safety issues.

The company is also expecting late-stage data from apremilast against psoriasis, a skin disorder, late this year or early in 2013.

The company raised its 2012 profit forecast; it now expects earnings, excluding one-time items, of $4.80 to $4.85 a share, up from a previous forecast of $4.70 to $4.80. It expects revenue to rise 15 percent to a range of $5.4 billion to $5.6 billion.

It expects sales of Revlimid in 2012 to rise 19 percent to a range of $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion.