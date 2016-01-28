Celgene's profit misses estimates as costs rise

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Celgene Corp’s (CELG.O) quarterly profit missed estimates as research and development costs surged and sales growth of its blockbuster cancer drug, Revlimid, slowed further.

The company’s shares fell about 5 percent Thursday morning, a day when most biotech stocks drifted lower. The broader Nasdaq biotech industry .NBI was down 2 percent.

Revlimid sales rose about 8 percent in the fourth quarter from the third quarter. They rose 12 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter.

The U.S. biotechnology company, however, assured investors about the long-term prospects of Revlimid, saying the drug will likely gain approval for new indications and reach new markets as more trial data comes in.

Sales of the multiple myeloma drug came in at $1.56 billion - in line with consensus estimates - accounting for about 61 percent of the company’s total revenue in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The company said the drug is expected to generate sales of $6.6 billion-$6.7 billion in 2016, roughly in line with Wall Street expectations.

Celgene has been spending heavily to expand Revlimid’s use and geographical reach as well as to develop other drugs.

For the fourth quarter, Celgene’s adjusted R&D expenses jumped about 36 percent to $649 million, including a $70 million milestone payment for OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED.O).

The company, which bought Receptos Inc last year to gain access to its inflammatory bowel disease drug, on Thursday forecast first-quarter adjusted profit of $1.27-$1.30 per share. Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.30 per share on average.

Celgene’s net profit fell to $561 million, or 69 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $613.9 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.18 per share, underwhelming the average analyst estimate of $1.22, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s revenue rose about 23 percent to $2.56 billion in the quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of about $2.54 billion.

The company stuck to its 2016 earnings and revenue forecast it issued earlier in January, which was slightly below analysts’ expectations.

Chief Executive Bob Hugin said earlier this month he would step down as of March 1 and hand over the reins to President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Alles.