Brazil plan to sell Celg-D stake lures one bidder: source

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian government's effort to sell a stake in state-controlled Centrais Elétricas de Goiás SA attracted just a single unnamed bidder, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.

The deadline to formally enter the auction process to buy the stake that state-controlled Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA has in Celg-D ended at noon on Friday, said the person, who is not authorized to speak about the issue publicly. The minimum price set by the government is 1.79 billion reais ($524 million).