OPEC talks struggle with question of market share: Kemp
LONDON OPEC officials are struggling to reach a final agreement on how to share out production cuts implied by the preliminary output accord agreed by ministers in September.
SAO PAULO The Brazilian government's effort to sell a stake in state-controlled Centrais Elétricas de Goiás SA attracted just a single unnamed bidder, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
The deadline to formally enter the auction process to buy the stake that state-controlled Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA has in Celg-D ended at noon on Friday, said the person, who is not authorized to speak about the issue publicly. The minimum price set by the government is 1.79 billion reais ($524 million).
SINGAPORE/TOKYO Asia may be the world's biggest consumer of liquefied natural gas, yet its LNG trading activity is minuscule as no exchange has managed to establish itself as a benchmark. That might be about to change.
BEIJING China's coal imports from North Korea rose in October after falling more than a quarter in September from the previous month amid a push from the United States to punish North Korea for its recent nuclear test.