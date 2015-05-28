FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French drugmaker Cellectis in sale talks: FT
May 28, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

French drugmaker Cellectis in sale talks: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - French cancer drugmaker Cellectis (ALCLS.PA) is in potential sale talks with a few suitors, including U.S. based Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Although no outcome is certain of the talks, Pfizer, which already owns 9.47 percent of Cellectis, has approached it for a takeover, valuing it at 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion), FT said.

Cellectis and Pfizer could not be immediately reached for comment.

In March, Cellectis listed itself on the Nasdaq raising $228 million through the sale of American Depository shares.

Cellectis, which works in the hot area of cancer immunotherapy, signed a deal with Pfizer last year to develop immunotherapy drugs.

Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
