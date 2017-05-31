FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Abertis says company has not received offer for Cellnex
May 31, 2017 / 7:55 AM / 3 months ago

Spain's Abertis says company has not received offer for Cellnex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo Spanish infrastructure company Abertis is seen outside his main office in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2016.Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for Spain's Abertis (ABE.MC) said on Wednesday that the company has not received an offer for its stake in Cellnex (CLNX.MC) following a report that American Towers (AMT.N) may be interested.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that American Towers is exploring a bid for the Spanish telecommunications tower operator to expand in Europe, though the offer depends on a successful merger of Abertis and Italy's Atlantia (ATL.MI).

Cellnex said its management has had no contact with American Towers.

At 0745 GMT, Cellnex was up 6.53 percent, leading gains on the Ibex .IBEX, down 0.09 percent.

Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel

