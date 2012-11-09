FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Celtic Exploration posts wider loss on lower natural gas prices
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
November 9, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Celtic Exploration posts wider loss on lower natural gas prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Celtic Exploration Ltd CLT.TO, which is being acquired by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), reported a wider third-quarter loss due to lower natural gas prices.

Celtic’s loss widened to C$8.1 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended September 30, from C$1.6 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Exxon Mobil agreed to buy Celtic for C$2.6 billion in October to raise its presence in some of Western Canada’s most promising shale oil and gas regions.

Natural gas prices fell 29 percent in the July-September quarter to average $2.85 per million British thermal unit from a year earlier.

Revenue, before royalties and financial instruments, fell 11 percent to C$49.3 million.

Funds from operations fell 20 percent to C$27.7 million.

Celtic has focused on finding liquids-rich gas reserves that fetch a premium compared with dry natural gas and on acquiring lands in the most promising of Canada’s shale regions.

Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.