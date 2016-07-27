Mexico's Cemex has $400 million of non-productive assets it could sell

MONTERREY (Reuters) - Mexico's Cemex still has around $400 million of non-productive assets identified that it could sell as part of its divestment plan, Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez said on Wednesday.

The company earlier on Wednesday said it would sell assets worth up to $2 billion in 2016 and 2017, above a previous goal of $1 billion to $1.5 billion, after a surge in quarterly profit.

Cemex has identified some $700 million of non-productive assets such as real estate, Gonzalez said in an interview, and some $300 million are already included in the divestment plan.

Gonzalez also said that activity in Cemex's U.K. business unit has not yet dropped, despite the market panic after Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union. He said, however, that the current levels of growth would not last.

"Within a few months we'll start seeing if the concrete order books are at the same levels or start to fall," Gonzalez said.

The company said earlier in the day that the sharp fall in the British pound after the Brexit vote would result in a $10 million to $15 million hit to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization this year.