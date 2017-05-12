FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Cemex to widen U.S. distribution network to meet demand
May 12, 2017 / 4:55 AM / 3 months ago

Mexico's Cemex to widen U.S. distribution network to meet demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Mexican cement company CEMEX is pictured in Monterrey, Mexico March 30, 2017.Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex is expanding in Southern California to meet increased demand with a distribution terminal in Los Angeles served by rail and a new aggregate loading system for a quarry in Victorville, the company said on Thursday.

Cemex, based in Monterrey, Mexico, said in a statement that it plans to complete the 14-acre terminal - which will lie near several of the Los Angeles area's main freeways - in late 2017.

Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement makers, has a major presence in the United States and said this year it was open to providing quotes to supply raw materials for U.S. President Donald Trump's planned U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Tom Hogue

