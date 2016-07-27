FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cemex to invest $10 million to cut emissions from 5 U.S. cement plants: Justice Dept
July 27, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Cemex to invest $10 million to cut emissions from 5 U.S. cement plants: Justice Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cemex Inc will invest about $10 million to cut emissions of harmful air pollution at five of its cement manufacturing plants to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act under a settlement announced by the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday.

Cemex, a subsidiary of Cemex SAB de CV, will also pay a $1.69 million civil penalty, conduct energy audits at the five plants in Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas, and spend $150,000 on energy efficiency projects to mitigate the effects of past excess emissions of nitrogen oxides from its facilities, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
