Antibiotic developer Cempra's CEO says not looking for a buyer

(Reuters) - Cempra Inc (CEMP.O) has no plans for now to sell itself, its CEO said, brushing off talk that the company is a potential target as big drugmakers set their sights on antibiotic developers.

Research in antibiotics is undergoing a revival, with companies such as Roche Holding AG ROG.VX, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) and Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) investing in approaches to fight superbugs - bacteria that are resistant to existing antibiotics.

In the biggest deal in the antibiotic sector so far this year, Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it would buy Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc CBST.O for $8.4 billion.

The deal stirred speculation that developers such as Cempra could also be takeover targets.

“We are not focused on selling the company. I know a lot of other biotechs are,” Cempra Chief Executive Prabha Fernandes said in an interview.

The Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company, which has no drugs in production, is developing an antibiotic, solithromycin, to treat bacterial pneumonia infection.

The drug is now in late-stage studies.

Analysts are positive on its potential, but say it may not reach the market until 2017.

“There’s no reason for (a buyer) to offer us anything right now. Why can’t they just wait and buy us later if need be? I don’t think anyone going to rush to do anything.”

However, the 65-year old doctor said Cempra would be open to a partner once a marketing application is filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Cempra’s stock, which is rated “buy” or higher by all nine analysts who cover the company, rose 15 percent to $18.53 in the four days following the announcement of the Merck-Cubist deal.

Other companies working on drugs to combat superbugs include Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH.O) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK.O). Their shares have also risen.

While hospitals are hotbeds for superbugs, there is a second class of infections acquired through everyday activities such as playing sports, called community-acquired infections.

This is the area Cempra is focused on.

“There are nine prescriptions in the community for every prescription in the hospital, so we’d blow (the competition) all out of the water,” Fernandes said.

Needham & Co’s Alan Carr said he believes sales of Cempra’s antibiotic, solithromycin, has a peak sales potential of more than $1 billion a year.

Results from the late-stage study testing oral doses of solithromycin are expected in the first quarter of 2015.