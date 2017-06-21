Canada's CIBC completes $5 billion PrivateBancorp buy
TORONTO Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has completed the $5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp , which will help it diversify from its domestic market, it said on Friday.
TORONTO Cenovus Energy Inc Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday that the company expects to cut some jobs as part of an effort to reduce costs by C$1 billion ($754 million).
Ferguson disclosed the plan in a briefing with reporters, saying the company would make the cuts as it assessed its operations to identify "redundancies" and "overlap" in the company.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle)
TORONTO Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has completed the $5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp , which will help it diversify from its domestic market, it said on Friday.
Miner and trader Glencore on Friday hit back with an increased offer of $2.675 billion in cash to buy Australian coal assets from Rio Tinto that earlier this week said it was favoring a Chinese bid.