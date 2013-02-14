FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cenovus reports fourth-quarter loss on impairment charge
February 14, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Cenovus reports fourth-quarter loss on impairment charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A construction worker walks past the steam generating facility at the Cenovus Foster Creek SAGD oil sands operations near Cold Lake, Alberta, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

(Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO), a Canadian oil sands producer, reported a loss for the fourth-quarter mainly on an impairment charge related to its natural gas assets.

Net loss was C$118 million ($117.7 million), or 16 Canadian cents per share, compared with a net profit of C$266 million, or 35 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating loss, which exclude most one-time and unusual items, was C$189 million, or 25 Canadian cents per share.

The company recorded a C$393 million non-cash goodwill impairment in the quarter.

Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
