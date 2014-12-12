FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Centene forecasts 2015 profit, revenue above market estimates
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 12, 2014 / 11:48 AM / 3 years ago

Centene forecasts 2015 profit, revenue above market estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp (CNC.N) forecast better-than-expected sales and profit for 2015 as it signs on more Medicaid members.

The company, which provides services to government-sponsored healthcare programs, said it expects to earn $5.05 to $5.35 per share next year.

Analysts on average were expecting $4.92 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It also forecast premium and service revenue of $20.3 billion to $20.8 billion.

Premium and service revenue accounted for 95.6 pct of the St. Louis, Missouri-based company’s total revenue in the third quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting total revenue of about $20 billion.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.