Health insurer Centene missing data drives with client information
January 25, 2016 / 11:16 PM / 2 years ago

Health insurer Centene missing data drives with client information

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Centene Corporation chairman, president and CEO and National Urban League chair Michael Neidorff speaks at the National Urban League's conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida July 31,2015.REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

(Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp said on Monday it is missing six hard drives containing the personal and health information of about 950,000 people.

The hard drives do not include any financial or payment details of customers, the company said.

It said it was conducting an internal search for the hard drives and believed the information has not been used inappropriately.

Chief Executive Michael Neidorff said the drives contained data that was part of a project where laboratory results were used to improve the health outcomes of their members.

The missing data from the hard drives included the names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, member identification numbers and health information of patients who received laboratory services between 2009 and 2015.

Centene said it has started to notify clients and would offer free credit and healthcare monitoring to those affected.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Centene’s shares were down nearly 2 percent at $60.24 in the extended trading.

Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
