CenterOak appoints Jeff Moredock, Megan Kneipp vice presidents

(Reuters) - Dallas-based private equity firm CenterOak Partners LLC appointed Jeff Moredock and Megan Kneipp vice presidents.

Moredock, who joins from Brazos Private Equity Partners, will be CenterOak’s vice president and support its investment and monitoring activities, the firm said.

Kneipp joins from Credit Suisse and she will be vice president for business development and investor relations.

CenterOak also appointed Casey Gribble associate.

She will join CenterOak in June from Credit Suisse in Houston.