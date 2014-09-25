FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Center Parcs owner hires Rothschild to assist a 2 billion pound exit: Sky News
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 25, 2014 / 7:27 PM / 3 years ago

Center Parcs owner hires Rothschild to assist a 2 billion pound exit: Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. private equity group Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), owner of Center Parcs, has appointed investment bank Rothschild [ROT.UL] to prepare a 2 billion pound ($3.3 billion) sale or flotation of the British holiday resorts group, Sky News reported.

Among the options on which Rothschild will advise Blackstone and Center Parcs’ board is a further refinancing that would enable shareholders to land a big payday ahead of a sale or stock market listing, the broadcaster said.

Blackstone has owned Center Parcs since 2006.

Blackstone, Center Parcs and Rothschild were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.