Center Parcs owner hires Rothschild to assist a 2 billion pound exit: Sky News

(Reuters) - U.S. private equity group Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), owner of Center Parcs, has appointed investment bank Rothschild [ROT.UL] to prepare a 2 billion pound ($3.3 billion) sale or flotation of the British holiday resorts group, Sky News reported.

Among the options on which Rothschild will advise Blackstone and Center Parcs’ board is a further refinancing that would enable shareholders to land a big payday ahead of a sale or stock market listing, the broadcaster said.

Blackstone has owned Center Parcs since 2006.

Blackstone, Center Parcs and Rothschild were not immediately available for comment.