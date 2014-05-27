Foreign banks still withdrawing funds from emerging Europe: study

WARSAW (Reuters) - Western European banks continued to withdraw funding from central and eastern Europe in the fourth quarter of 2013, a report showed on Tuesday, but overall credit conditions have begun to improve.

Institutions that report to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) reduced their external positions in emerging Europe, excluding Russia and Turkey, by 0.3 percent of gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2013, the report said.

That was roughly the same as the 0.2 percent reduction in the previous quarter, according to the report, released by the Vienna Initiative, a coalition of banks, international financial institutions and the European Commission.

The report said that overall external funding conditions improved for the region in the fourth quarter because of a sharp rebound in portfolio inflows, which include investments in the bond and stock markets.

“Both credit demand and supply conditions are expected to improve in the next six months,” the report said. “Credit growth in Turkey and (ex-Soviet) CIS countries remains buoyant; however the rest of the region is yet to see clear signs of a revival in overall credit growth.”

The Vienna Initiative is aimed at averting a disorderly withdrawal of foreign capital from the region as it is replaced by capital from local sources.

Emerging Europe enjoyed large foreign capital inflows in the boom years before the start of the global financial crisis. Since then some of the money has been pulled back as big banks try to plug the holes in their balance sheets.

The report showed that the scale of foreign funding reduction varied significantly across the region, with Slovenia, which just avoided an international bailout last year, suffering from the highest total outflows in 2013 at 8.5 percent of GDP.

The largest scale of capital withdrawal in the last quarter of 2013 took place in Slovakia, Macedonia and Hungary with outflows reaching 4.3 percent, 3.7 percent and 2.3 percent of GDP, respectively.

According to the report, the region still faced a number of risks that could negatively impact bank funding such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the withdrawal of the U.S. stimulus and implications of the euro area stress tests that might reduce the appetite of Western banks for exposure in the region.

“If these risks were to materialize, CESEE (Central Eastern and Southeastern Europe) countries could face bouts of volatility in financial markets with higher risk premiums, strained access, and stronger deleveraging pressures,” the report said.

The report said that countries should, among other measures, maintain exchange rate flexibility, create fiscal policy space and tackle non-performing loans to counter these possible shocks.