Central African Republic sets budget dependant on foreign donations

BANGUI (Reuters) - Central African Republic approved this year’s budget on Tuesday, 10 percent higher than that of 2013, with funds drawn mostly from external donations that aim to strengthen security and boost humanitarian assistance in the war-torn country.

The state descended into chaos in March last year after the northern Seleka rebels, who are mostly Muslim, seized power and unleashed months of abuses and killings on the mostly Christian south. The Seleka left power in January under international pressure and gave way to a transitional government.

Jean Baptiste Nouganga, head of the transitional parliament’s finance committee, said about 75 percent of the 221 billion CFA francs ($456.40 million) budget will come from donor grants, subventions and loans from external financial partners.

“Given the current security situation in the country, it is difficult for the state to recover any taxes,” Nouganga said.

According to documents seen by Reuters, the budget will prioritize strengthening security, providing humanitarian assistance and paying civil servants who have been without salaries for months due to the crisis.

Tit-for-tat intercommunal violence has killed several thousands and displaced about a million of the country’s 4.5 million people despite the presence of about 8,000 African Union and French peacekeepers.

Since the Seleka left power a mostly Christian “anti-balaka” militia has risen and carried out revenge attacks on Muslims.

The United Nations has warned that the conflict could spiral into a genocide.

Although rich in gold, timber, diamonds and uranium, decades of instability and the spillover from conflicts in its larger neighbors have left it mired in cycles of crises.