U.N. says Chadian soldiers killed 30 in Central African Republic attack
#World News
April 4, 2014 / 9:33 AM / 3 years ago

U.N. says Chadian soldiers killed 30 in Central African Republic attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Chadian soldiers killed 30 civilians and seriously wounded more than 300 in an indiscriminate attack on a market on March 29 in Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic, a spokesman for the U.N. human rights office said on Friday.

Rupert Colville, reporting on a preliminary investigation that had interviewed survivors, said a convoy of pick-up trucks from Chad’s regular army, not part of an African Union peacekeeping force, entered the market and started firing in all directions.

The attack appeared to have stopped when Congolese peacekeepers arrived on the scene, he said.

Previously local officials and aid workers had put the death toll at least 10, with 30 wounded.

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
