FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Several killed in attack on church in capital of Central African Republic
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 28, 2014 / 6:18 PM / 3 years ago

Several killed in attack on church in capital of Central African Republic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGUI (Reuters) - Several people were killed in a attack on a church in capital of Central African Republic on Wednesday, residents and a Reuters witness said, after attackers hurled grenades into a courtyard where displaced people were sheltering.

A Reuters witness said he saw around 10 bodies and several more wounded after the attack on the Our Lady of Fatima church on the outskirts of the mostly Muslim PK5 neighborhood of Bangui.

A local resident said most of the displaced people had been able to flee the church, part of which caught fire during the clashes between local Muslims and anti-Balaka Christian militia. He confirmed that several people had been killed.

Reporting by Serge Leger Kokpakpa in Bangui and Daniel Flynn in Dakar; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Bate Felix

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.