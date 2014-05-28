Several killed in attack on church in capital of Central African Republic

BANGUI (Reuters) - Several people were killed in a attack on a church in capital of Central African Republic on Wednesday, residents and a Reuters witness said, after attackers hurled grenades into a courtyard where displaced people were sheltering.

A Reuters witness said he saw around 10 bodies and several more wounded after the attack on the Our Lady of Fatima church on the outskirts of the mostly Muslim PK5 neighborhood of Bangui.

A local resident said most of the displaced people had been able to flee the church, part of which caught fire during the clashes between local Muslims and anti-Balaka Christian militia. He confirmed that several people had been killed.