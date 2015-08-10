FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exiled Central African leader Bozize to stand at election
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 10, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Exiled Central African leader Bozize to stand at election

Central African Republic president Francois Bozize speaks during a news conference at the presidential palace in Bangui January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGUI (Reuters) - The former president of Central African Republic, Francois Bozize, will return from exile to contest a presidential election in October two years after he was forced from power, the leader of his Kwa Na Kwa political party said on Monday.

His return would be complicated because the government that succeeded him issued an international warrant for his arrest in 2013, accusing him of crimes against humanity and incitement to genocide. He also faces U.N. travel and banking sanctions.

Thousands of fighters from a rebel coalition called the Seleka, angered by what they said was Bozize’s refusal to honor an earlier peace deal, toppled Bozize in March 2013 after 10 years in power.

He fled to neighboring Cameroon and currently spends time in Uganda and Kenya.

His fall led to a chaotic period as the predominantly Muslim Seleka seized power, prompting reprisal attacks by “anti-balaka” Christian militia that drove tens of thousands of Muslims from the south in a de facto partition.

Although attacks in the capital have eased in recent months and a U.N. peacekeeping mission has been deployed, sporadic violence occurs.

“No electoral campaign can be conducted from a distance so Francois Bozize will come back to the country and we will do all we can so that he returns,” said Bertin Bea, party secretary general.

Bea, who led the party’s congress on Friday, said he spoke regularly with Bozize, 69. No law stopped the former president from being a candidate, he said, adding that it was up to transitional authorities to ensure the candidate’s security.

Bozize’s former Prime Minister Faustin Archange Touadera has announced his candidacy for the election set to be held on Oct. 18 with a second rounded if necessary on Nov. 22. The transitional court will rule on who is eligible to run.

Reporting by Crispin Dembassa-Kette; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.