January 25, 2016 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

Two ex-PMs to face off in Central African presidential run-off

Central African Republic presidential candidate Anicet-Georges Dologuele leaves after casting his ballot at a polling centre during the presidential election in Bangui, the capital of Central African Republic, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Media Coulibaly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGUI (Reuters) - Former Central African Republic prime ministers Anicet-Georges Dologuele and Faustin-Archange Touadera will face off in a presidential run-off poll, the constitutional court said on Monday.

Dologuele won 23.74 percent of votes cast in the Dec. 30 first round, followed by Touadera with 19.05 percent, announced the court, which was tasked with certifying the results. Central African law requires a second round of polls if no candidate wins an outright majority in the first round.

Reporting by Crispin Dembasa-Kette; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Joe Bavier

