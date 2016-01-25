Two ex-PMs to face off in Central African presidential run-off

BANGUI (Reuters) - Former Central African Republic prime ministers Anicet-Georges Dologuele and Faustin-Archange Touadera will face off in a presidential run-off poll, the constitutional court said on Monday.

Dologuele won 23.74 percent of votes cast in the Dec. 30 first round, followed by Touadera with 19.05 percent, announced the court, which was tasked with certifying the results. Central African law requires a second round of polls if no candidate wins an outright majority in the first round.