FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Central African rebel leader reverses position, backs elections
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 22, 2015 / 4:32 PM / 2 years ago

Central African rebel leader reverses position, backs elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

N‘DJAMENA (Reuters) - A rebel leader in Central African Republic, who declared an independent state in territory under his control this month, has dropped his opposition to the holding of pivotal elections set for this weekend, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Our movement pledges to offer its positive and sincere contribution ... so (elections) can be held in calm, serenity, without violence and with strong citizen participation,” read the statement distributed by the presidency of Chad, which mediated in talks with Noureddine Adam.

Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma Farge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.