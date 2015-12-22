Central African rebel leader reverses position, backs elections

N‘DJAMENA (Reuters) - A rebel leader in Central African Republic, who declared an independent state in territory under his control this month, has dropped his opposition to the holding of pivotal elections set for this weekend, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Our movement pledges to offer its positive and sincere contribution ... so (elections) can be held in calm, serenity, without violence and with strong citizen participation,” read the statement distributed by the presidency of Chad, which mediated in talks with Noureddine Adam.