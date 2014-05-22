Three killed in Central African Republic as French troops clash with crowds

Men stand facing French soldiers as they block a road which French army vehicles were travelling on, during a protest in Bambari May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

BAMBARI, Central African Republic (Reuters) - At least three people were killed in the Central African Republic on Thursday as Muslims with machetes and rifles clashed with French peacekeeping troops trying to disarm rebels, a rebel spokesman said.

He said the French troops opened fire on a crowd of protesters, killing three civilians and wounding at least six. It was not possible to independently verify his claim.

A French military official denied the troops had killed civilians and said they fired warning shots in the air after coming under fire in Bambari, the headquarters of the mostly-Muslim rebel Seleka coalition, which controls the northeast of the country.

A Reuters witness saw four people wounded, including one seriously hurt by gunshots that appeared to come from French forces.

Following a meeting on Wednesday, the peacekeeping troops had demanded that members of the Seleka hand over weapons.

Crowds of civilians carrying machetes and hunting rifles took to the streets early on Thursday and blocked roads in the centre of Bambari with market stalls and furniture.

Muslims in Bambari are unwilling to disarm after similar moves in the capital Bangui led to attacks on Muslims there.

“There were two deaths and a third person who was seriously wounded has now died,” said Seleka spokesman Ahmad Nijad Ibrahim. “Christians and Muslims were living peacefully here. It is the French who have created this violence.”

French forces shut off the main road leading southwest from Bambari to Bangui as a precautionary measure.

“International forces are in Bambari to apply confidence-building measures which forbid armed groups from circulating with their weapons in the town,” said a French military official who declined to be identified.

The former French colony descended into chaos after Seleka rebels seized power in March last year and their attacks on the majority Christian population set off a wave of revenge attacks.

The coalition was forced to relinquish power under international pressure in January. Since then, Christian militias known as “anti-balaka” have intensified attacks against Muslims.

More than 2,000 people have been killed in the violence and a million of the country’s 4.5 million people have been forced from their homes despite the presence of several thousand African peacekeepers and European Union and French troops.